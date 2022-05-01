Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $519,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,968,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,636,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

