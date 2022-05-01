Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.44.

TT stock traded down $5.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.89. 1,880,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,407. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.34 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

Trane Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

