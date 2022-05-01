Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $6.75 Million in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,000. agilon health comprises approximately 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. Guggenheim began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $98,746.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,609.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John William Wulf sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $588,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,231 shares of company stock worth $4,058,124 over the last three months.

NYSE AGL traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. 2,381,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

