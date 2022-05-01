Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.05. 2,017,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.67.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

