Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 4,906 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $98.10. 2,602,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,895. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $97.44 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.