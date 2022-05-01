Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $5.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,910,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,183. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $181.19 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.06.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

