Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $312,493,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

BABA traded up $6.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.09. The stock had a trading volume of 44,933,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,799,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.04. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $236.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.