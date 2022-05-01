Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $92.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,629,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,294. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

