Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 543 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 3,191,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

