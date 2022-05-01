Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.59.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.67. 14,713,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,275,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.24. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

