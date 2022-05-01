China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Automotive Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

China Automotive Systems stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.81. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

