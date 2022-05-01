China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 42.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 0.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Green Agriculture (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.