China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

