China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Greenridge Global decreased their target price on shares of China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:CYD opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

