Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.45. 2,360,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.92. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

