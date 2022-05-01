Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

CHT opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.06.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

