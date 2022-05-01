Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
CHT opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.06.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
