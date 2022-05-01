Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$3.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.45-5.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.38.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

NYSE:CHD opened at $97.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.