CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,253 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

