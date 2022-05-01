CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

