CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,999 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,764 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 462,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT opened at $110.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

