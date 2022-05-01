CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $11.37 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,150,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,079,971,000 after purchasing an additional 517,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,268,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,084,000 after purchasing an additional 855,424 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,137,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,798,000 after buying an additional 642,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after buying an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

