CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $9.57 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $1,883,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 98,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $455.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $480.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $495.53. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $452.89 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

