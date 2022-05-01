CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 119.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $147.88 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

