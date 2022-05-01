CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 14.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.66. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

