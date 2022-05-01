CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 20,954 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

