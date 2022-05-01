Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Boosted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Cigna by 187.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded down $7.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,370. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day moving average is $229.32. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.35.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

