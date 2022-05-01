Citigroup Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $656.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $623.00 to $656.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NOW. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $635.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $667.97.

NOW stock opened at $478.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a PE ratio of 434.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $537.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $592.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

