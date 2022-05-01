Citigroup Cuts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $140.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

