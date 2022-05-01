Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Trimmed by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,844,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,064,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.74. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

