Citigroup Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $98.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.62.

GM stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.08.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

