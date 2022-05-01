Citigroup Increases Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $230.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

RS has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.34 and a 200-day moving average of $168.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $207.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total value of $1,785,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,277,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $4,517,655.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,931,000 after acquiring an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter worth approximately $13,783,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

