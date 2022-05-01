Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Director Acquires $41,310.00 in Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 314,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

