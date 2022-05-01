City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $14.84. 297,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market cap of $646.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

