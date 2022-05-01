Civilization (CIV) Price Hits $0.13

Civilization (CIV) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 1st. Civilization has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and $1.65 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civilization has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00101244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

