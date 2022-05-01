Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLZNY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Clariant to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of CLZNY stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Clariant has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

