Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Clarus has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Clarus to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.1%.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. Clarus has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Clarus by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,494,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,438,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clarus by 654.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 88,362 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Clarus by 333.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 32,567 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

