Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) Short Interest Up 39.1% in April

Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Class Acceleration by 69.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Class Acceleration during the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLAS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,868. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Class Acceleration has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

