ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Down 58.9% in April

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the March 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 916,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,732,000 after buying an additional 45,141 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

NASDAQ CACG opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.