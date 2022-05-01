Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $30.53. 621,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 315.91%.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

