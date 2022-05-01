Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,748,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,594,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

