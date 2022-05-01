Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the March 31st total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ CLVRW remained flat at $$0.20 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,107. Clever Leaves has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Get Clever Leaves alerts:

Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clever Leaves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clever Leaves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.