CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

NYSE:CNX opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 191,251 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

