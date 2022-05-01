Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. DZ Bank currently has $69.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

