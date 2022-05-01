Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHEOY shares. Macquarie downgraded Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Cochlear alerts:

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $81.16 on Friday. Cochlear has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%.

Cochlear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.