Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLY opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $227.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $45,362.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 4,882 shares of company stock worth $107,986 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLY. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,189,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 87.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

