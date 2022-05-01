Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $80.17

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$80.17 and traded as low as C$76.50. Cogeco shares last traded at C$76.50, with a volume of 14,933 shares trading hands.

CGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised shares of Cogeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$101.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.13.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.