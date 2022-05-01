Cohen Lawrence B Invests $233,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.48. 301,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.95 and a 200 day moving average of $251.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

