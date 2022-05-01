Cohen Lawrence B Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Walmart were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $152.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,029,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,074. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.31. The stock has a market cap of $421.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

