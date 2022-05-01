Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.63-3.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $6.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 1,193,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $110.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

