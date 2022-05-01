Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €9.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.43) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBK. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.82) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.71) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.37 ($9.00).

CBK opened at €6.28 ($6.75) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.23). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €6.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 27.08.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

